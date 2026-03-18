Bunkering and maritime services company Famar Energies has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition - taking place September 9-10 with a pre-conference day on September 8 - as a Gold Sponsor. The company’s return to the event - considered Angola’s premier oil and gas forum - comes amid its maritime and infrastructure expansion, reflecting a broader commitment to engaging industry stakeholders as Angola pursues enhanced exploration and production.

Famar Energies operates within a dynamic sector that plays a fundamental role in enabling offshore oil and gas activities. By delivering marine fuels with a focus on price competitiveness, product quality and efficient delivery times, the company contributes to maintaining the logistical backbone of the country’s offshore operations. With services focused on efficiency, reliability and competitive pricing, the company aims to position itself as a leading supplier of Marine Gas Oil and Intermediate Fuel Oil across Angola and neighboring regional markets.

The company’s footprint extends across several of Angola’s major ports, where it plays an active role in the distribution and trade of petroleum products and maritime services. In addition to fuel supply, Famar Energies is expanding its role in port infrastructure development through integrated solutions in fuel storage, management and ship repair. These capabilities are increasingly important as Angola seeks to strengthen its domestic energy logistics network while supporting a growing number of offshore developments.

A key milestone in this expansion came during the AOG 2024 conference, where Famar Energies signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Angolan construction firm Angobetumes. The agreement established a joint management structure for two fuel storage tanks at the Port of Luanda and three tanks at the Lobito Terminal. All five facilities have been certified by national authorities for the storage and marketing of petroleum products, strengthening Angola’s fuel storage capacity in two strategically important ports.

Beyond fuel storage and bunkering services, Famar Energies provides a broad portfolio of maritime solutions that support the wider oil and gas ecosystem. These services include passenger and cargo transportation, vessel chartering and specialized training programs. Famar Energies further supports the industry through full-cycle maintenance and repair services for floating marine assets. This capability enables the company to contribute to offshore project logistics and asset reliability, both of which are essential for large-scale exploration and production campaigns.

Through its operational partnerships, Famar Energies has contributed to several major offshore developments in Angola, including work with Azule Energy on Block 18 as well as involvement in the Platina Oil Field and Greater Plutonio developments. These projects highlight the importance of marine logistics and fuel supply in sustaining Angola’s offshore production base.

As Angola continues to pursue new exploration campaigns and infrastructure investments, companies operating across the maritime and logistics segments remain central to enabling project execution. By participating as a Gold Sponsor at AOG 2026, Famar Energies reinforces its commitment to supporting the country’s evolving oil and gas value chain while strengthening partnerships across the offshore and maritime sectors.