Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


Regarding the “JICA Africa Hometown” announced by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the TICAD 9, there have been reports and statements both domestically and internationally that contain information contrary to the facts. The facts regarding this matter are as follows:

  1. At the TICAD 9, JICA announced the launch of the “JICA Africa Hometown”, which aims to strengthen exchanges between African countries and Japanese local governments based on the experience gained through its previous projects. Under this program, four cities in Japan are designated as “home towns” for four African countries.
  2. Under this program, JICA plans to promote exchanges between the four Japanese cities and the four African countries through various activities, including the organization of exchange events involving JICA overseas cooperation volunteers.
  3. On the other hand, there are no plans to take measures to promote the acceptance of immigrants or issue special visas for residents of African countries, and the series of reports and announcements concerning such measures are not true.
  4. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan will continue to make efforts to ensure that appropriate reporting and statements regarding this matter are carried out.
