Program to provide STEM and problem-solving skills to students across continent; Students to compete for chance to attend major regional industry conference; Aims to develop the next generation of African thinkers and workforce.

The ExxonMobil Foundation and JA Africa have launched the "ExxonMobil STEM Africa” initiative, a $300,000 program to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for approximately 3,000 African students across Nigeria, Namibia, Angola and Mozambique.

The program will prepare middle and high school students for future STEM careers through immersive quizzes and hands-on experiences at Innovation Camps. The camps, delivered by JA Africa, will teach new approaches to addressing STEM-related challenges.

“Growing students’ STEM skills is key in developing the next generation of problem solvers across Africa,” ExxonMobil Foundation President Alvin Abraham said. “We’re excited to see how these young minds apply what they’ve learned through our program.”

Teams who present the best STEM solutions will represent their countries at a major regional industry conference in Cape Town, South Africa. Students will gain cross-cultural exposure, learn about energy from a global perspective and showcase their ideas while connecting with industry leaders.

“In an era where technology and innovation propel the global economy forward, Africa's position at the forefront of technological advancements is crucial for maintaining competitiveness and sustainable development,” said JA Africa President and CEO Simi Nwogugu. “We are grateful to the ExxonMobil Foundation for this partnership to nurture STEM competencies to shape Africa's future."

To learn more about the program, visit https://ExxonMobilSTEMsAfrica.org/

About ExxonMobil Foundation:

The ExxonMobil Foundation is the primary philanthropic arm of Exxon Mobil Corporation in the United States. The Foundation engages in a range of philanthropic initiatives in areas where the company operates around the world, with a strategic focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

About JA Africa:

As one of Africa’s largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Africa delivers hands-on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics, and more. JA Africa has a presence in 16 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and collectively we reach more than 900,000 youth in more than 3,000 schools each year. JA Africa Works in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, DRC, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Learn more at www.JA-Africa.org.