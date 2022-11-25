Chinese demand for agricultural products from Africa continues to grow, such as for coffee, nuts, vegetables, processed food and beverages.

The International Trade Centre report, Enhancing Africa’s Agricultural Exports to China, outlines export potential for eight countries: Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia.

‘Using ITC’s trade tools and data, this report is a blueprint for success for African businesses, setting out in detail which products have the best chance of competing in China,’ said Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of ITC.

African farm exports to China are still somewhat restricted because sanitary and phytosanitary agreements are not yet in place for many products, according to the report. Formalizing relevant agreements and improving use of appropriate farming technologies offers these countries the opportunity to benefit from almost $150 billion of unrealized farm export potential.

With input from the Partnership for Enhancing Export Capacity of Africa to China, the report details the opportunities for China-Africa cooperation, as China’s consumer base becomes more sophisticated and seeks higher quality products.