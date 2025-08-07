The European Union‑Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC) (www.EU-Africa-Chamber.org) is deeply saddened by the tragic military helicopter crash that occurred on 6 August 2025 in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, claiming the lives of eight individuals, including the Honourable Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Honourable Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Murtala Mahammed (MP).

“On behalf of our Board, members, and all our partners across Europe, Africa, and internationally, we extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, Vice-President, Republic of Ghana, the bereaved families, The government, and people of Ghana in this hour of profound grief.

We mourn alongside the Ghana Armed Forces and the ruling National Democratic Congress and recognize the gravity of this national tragedy.

EUACC stands in solidarity with Ghana, offering moral support and unwavering commitment to streghten its collaboration with this country of investment opportunities.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace, may the people of Ghana find strength and resilience in this difficult time, and may Ghana’s unity guide the nation toward healing.” Sonia Toro – Executive Director, EUACC.

For further information, please contact:

Communications Department, EU‑Africa Chamber of Commerce

Email: media@eu-africa-chamber.org

www.EU-Africa-Chamber.org