On July 16, the European Union marked a milestone with the inauguration of newly constructed facilities at the General Dhagabadan Training Center (GDTC) in Somalia. This significant event was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Salah Jama, alongside the EU Ambassador to Somalia, H.E. Karin Johansson, the EUTM Force Commander, General Giuseppe Zizzari, and a visiting delegation from the Brussels HQ.

Under the European Peace Facility (EPF), the European Union has been providing substantial support to the Somali National Army (SNA), delivering vehicles, trucks, combat equipment, and life-saving materials. Additionally, the EPF has contributed to the construction of the training facility itself. To date, the EU has committed 110 million EUR to support the SNA.

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama highlighted the significance of this development, stating, “It is crucial to have a training facility in this country. The General Dhagabadan military training facility is the most important facility for training SNA personnel. We are pleased that the EU has played a pivotal role in supporting Somalia.”

EU Ambassador Karin Johansson reiterated the EU’s commitment, saying, “The EU is, and remains, committed to assisting the Federal Government on this road ahead.”

General Giuseppe Zizzari, EUTM Mission Force Commander, underscored the importance of the facility, noting, “The facility symbolizes our collective commitment to advancing training and cooperation.”

During the event, the Deputy Prime Minister officially inaugurated the shooting ranges, multi-purpose track, and equipment. The delegation, along with Somali officials, toured the EUTM GDTC training areas and classrooms, observing training routines and engaging with Somali soldiers. This event highlights the EU's enduring values and principles, reinforcing its steadfast support for Somalia's security.

For decades, the EU has played a significant role in supporting Somalia's security sector, enhancing safety and security for all. The Foreign Policy Instrument (FPI) and EPF are crucial components of the EU's strategy in the Horn of Africa, supporting missions like EUCAP-Somalia and EUTM-Somalia. This support strengthens the capacity of the Somali National Army, thereby enhancing safety and security for all.