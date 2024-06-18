Delegation of the European Union to Ethiopia


The European Union has awarded full Masters Scholarship to 48 Ethiopian students for the academic year of 2024-2025 through the EU’s flagship education initiative, Erasmus+ European Scholarship Programme. The students will spend 2 years full time in prestigious European Universities and will be studying at various higher institutions in 12 European countries. The Master’s degrees are offered by university consortia, including universities from at least two EU Member States.

The European Union’s Erasmus+ programme aims to enhance quality in higher education through scholarships and academic co-operation between the EU and the rest of the world. Ethiopia is one of the top beneficiary countries of the Erasmus programme. Since 2004, Ethiopia is one of the top 10 performing countries in the world, and amongst the top 5 in Africa both in terms of student selection and application in the Erasmus Scholarship programme. Since 2010, the European Union has awarded the Erasmus scholarship to more than 600 Ethiopian students. more

