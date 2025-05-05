Anchored in the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which aims at boosting smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world, and aligned with Botswana’s digital transformation priorities, this new programme illustrates the solid partnership between the EU and Botswana.

The launch event tomorrow, 6 May will highlight the achievements of the EU-Botswana digital partnership to date, while outlining the strategic objectives of the programme to enhance digital skills and entrepreneurship, strengthen digital governance, and promote inclusive access to public services, especially for the youth, women, and underserved communities.

Informed by European best practices in digital governance, regulatory reform, and digital entrepreneurship tailored to Botswana’s ambitions, the programme will be implemented with the support of Team Europe members, France, Estonia and Finland, who will mobilise technical expertise and investments to support Botswana’s digital journey.

The event will convene Ministers for State President, Communication and Innovation, senior government officials, representatives from the European Union and Team Europe, civil society organisations, and the private sector as key partners of the digital transformation process.