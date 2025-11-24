Wingu Africa (www.Wingu.Africa), a leading carrier-neutral data centre operator in East Africa, is pleased to announce a strategic colocation partnership with Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU). Under this collaboration, EEU has deployed critical infrastructure within Wingu Africa’s Tier III-certified facility in Addis Ababa, ensuring greater reliability, security, and efficiency for its digital operations.

This milestone marks a major step forward in EEU’s digital transformation journey. By hosting its infrastructure within Wingu Africa’s state-of-the-art colocation environment, EEU is enhancing the resilience of its digital services and positioning itself to better serve millions of customers across Ethiopia.

The implementation was completed seamlessly, with the infrastructure now fully active and operational. The partnership underscores the vital role that secure, high-availability data centres play in enabling national utilities and enterprises to modernise and scale their services.

Michael Debela, CIO at the Ethiopian Electric Utility, said: "This partnership with Wingu reflects our vision to modernise the way we deliver electricity services in Ethiopia. By strengthening the resilience of our digital infrastructure, we are improving the reliability of our operations and laying the foundation for smarter energy services that meet the needs of our citizens."

Demos Kyriacou, Deputy CEO, COO and Co-founder added: "We are honoured to support Ethiopian Electric Utility in this important milestone. Hosting mission-critical infrastructure in our Tier III-certified environment ensures the highest levels of security, efficiency and uptime. Together, we are building a foundation for Ethiopia’s energy and digital future."

The collaboration between EEU and Wingu Africa highlights a shared commitment to innovation, resilience, and service excellence, signalling the growing synergy between Ethiopia’s energy and technology sectors.

About Wingu Africa:

Wingu is East Africa’s first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, the company has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa’s unique digital landscape. Learn more at www.Wingu.Africa

About Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU):

Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) is a state-owned enterprise mandated with the distribution, supply, and sale of electric power across Ethiopia. Serving millions of residential, commercial, and industrial customers nationwide, EEU plays a critical role in enabling the country’s economic and social development. With a focus on operational excellence, reliability, and innovation, EEU is advancing its digital transformation and infrastructure modernisation to strengthen service delivery and support Ethiopia’s long-term growth. For more information, please visit: www.EEU.Gov.Et/