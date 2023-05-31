The Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels took part on the second day celebration of the 60th anniversary of African Unity, in Brussels, Belgium on the 26th of May 2023 organised with the Permanent Mission of AU to the European Union and OACPS.

On the colorful African event, the Embassy promoted Ethiopian vibrant culture through its authentic Ethiopian coffee with its colourful ceremonies, delicious traditional cousin, and fabulous traditional dances. Through the video and banners prepared by the Embassy, Ethiopian tourism destinations in various parts of the country were also promoted.

The Ethiopian Airlines has also partnered with the Embassy of Ethiopia and the permanent mission of the AU in Brussels by sponsoring the event and introducing the airlines contribution to the aspirations of Agenda 2063: the Africa we want!

The event was graced by the presence of more than 500 guests from all African Missions, diplomatic corps based in Brussels, international organisations, African influencers, Media personalities and Company representatives. It was a moment for guests to learn more about African rich heritages, vibrant cultures, and extraordinary diversity.

It is to be recalled that on 25th May the first Africa day celebration was conducted through a seminar on the theme of the year of AU “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation”.