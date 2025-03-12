The Electronic Public Health Emergency Management (ePHEM) Training of Trainers (TOT) sessions were organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopia in collaboration with the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), the Ministry of Health (MoH), and Regional Health Bureaus (RHBs), with financial support from the European Union (EU) and partners such as Resolve to Save Lives.
The training aimed to strengthen Event-Based Surveillance (EBS) through the ePHEM platform. The first session, held from February 10–16, 2025, brought together 55 participants, while the second session, from February 17–21, 2025, focused on 17 IT administrators and data managers to support system customization and implementation at all levels.
This training is a key step in the digitization of public health emergency management, improving real-time data collection, analysis, and response. By integrating ePHEM with DHIS2 and other digital health tools, Ethiopia is enhancing data-driven decision-making and public health emergency preparedness, ensuring a more efficient and timely response to health threats.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Ethiopia.