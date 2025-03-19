Ethiopia has reaffirmed its commitment to global health security by submitting its annual health security assessment, known as the State Party Self-Assessment Annual Report (SPAR), to the World Health Assembly (WHA). This mandatory report, required under Article 54 of the International Health Regulations (IHR), evaluates the country's capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to public health risks.

SPAR is a crucial tool used by countries to assess their national health security capacities. Developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), this self-assessment framework includes 35 indicators that measure 15 key health security capacities, such as coordination, financing, disease surveillance, human resources, health emergency management, infection prevention and control and health service provision.

Ethiopia has consistently submitted its SPAR report each year since 2010. The 2024 assessment was prepared during a workshop held from January 21-24, 2025, in Hawassa, which brought together over 80 experts from various government sectors, including the health, agriculture, and environment as well as representatives from United Nations Organizations, U.S. government entities, and other health partners.

During the workshop, experts from different fields evaluated the country's health security infrastructure, assessing Ethiopia's capacity to detect, assess, notify, report, and respond to public health threats. The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) provided technical and operational support to facilitate the process.

Ethiopia's overall IHR capacity score for 2024 was 69%, surpassing the African regional average of 51% and the global average of 57%. This achievement highlights the country's efforts to strengthen its health security system.

However, the assessment also identified several areas requiring improvement, including:

- Food Safety: 40%

- Infection Prevention and Control: 53%

- Human Resources: 60%

- Chemical Events Preparedness: 60%

The report recommends targeted capacity-building activities to address these gaps and reinforce a more resilient public health system.

Ethiopia officially submitted its SPAR report on January 31, 2025, fulfilling its commitment to the WHO. Beyond serving as a requirement for international health monitoring, this report will serve as a reference for planning health security initiatives and setting national targets for the upcoming year.

With its ongoing commitment to global health security, Ethiopia's progress in enhancing its IHR capacities ensures better preparedness for public health challenges, both locally and internationally.

Each State Party is responsible for completing the assessment using a multisectoral approach, incorporating input from various government sectors and health security partners. The results enable nations identify their strengths and areas for improvement in public health systems, ultimately enhancing global preparedness for pandemics and other health emergencies.

State Parties are encouraged to begin their self-assessments mid-year using the web-based SPAR platform to streamline data collection and reporting.