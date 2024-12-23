The reconstruction of two primary schools in Hawzen District of Tigray Region has created conducive learning environment for students.

The two schools - Megab Primary School and Mariam Zala Primary School - were successfully reconstructed as part of the Government of Ethiopia's Response-Recovery-Resilience for Conflict Affected Communities in Ethiopia (3R4CACE) Project, which is financed by the World Bank and implemented by UNOPS. The reconstruction has significantly improved the education conditions for more than 1,800 students.

After suffering significant damage, the two schools were prioritized under the project for infrastructure recovery.

The Mariam Zala Primary School in Hawzen District now has two new block buildings with eight classrooms and an admin building while Megab Primary School has been equipped with one block building containing four classrooms, each accommodating at least 50 students. Both schools have hybrid toilet buildings with septic tanks and soakaway pits, as well as upgraded water supply and electrical systems.

Additional improvements include fences, walkways, water points, and landscaping. A new gate was also constructed for Mariam Zala Primary School, further enhancing the school’s infrastructure.

The reconstruction efforts have ensured that both schools are equipped with improved sanitation systems, and accessible and inclusive facilities for students with disabilities. After the reconstruction, the schools are now better positioned to accommodate an increased number of students, fostering a conducive learning environment for all.