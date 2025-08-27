From 1-6 September 2025, Climate Week in Addis Ababa will bring together negotiators with implementers in government and the real economy, along with key financiers including development banks, businesses, civil society, and Indigenous Peoples to help speed up climate implementation.

Organized by UN Climate Change and hosted by the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the second Climate Week (CW2) of 2025 will focus on turning pledges into solutions that deliver tangible benefits for people – stronger economic growth, more affordable energy, better health, and rising living standards.

It will highlight how communities and partners are already pioneering scalable solutions — from community recycling projects in Kenya, to green bonds in Morocco, to digital platforms tracking ambition – with sessions structured around implementation challenges identified by countries and regional actors, while also sharing proven solutions so they can be replicated and scaled up.

"Climate Weeks are about connecting the international climate process to people’s real lives and to real economies. They will showcase proven real-world solutions so they can be replicated and scaled up, and will help lay a foundation for real progress on finance, adaptation, mitigation and a Just Transition, in Belém and beyond,” said UN Climate Change Deputy Executive Secretary Noura Hamladji.

CW2 builds on the renewed Climate Week model launched earlier this year, designed also to drive efficiencies by clustering mandated events in the formal UNFCCC process on key issues to be progressed in advance of COP30.

The Implementation Forum: A Crucial Platform

The Implementation Forum is at the core of CW2 – a new space to share and develop practical solutions across climate finance, technology, and other key sectors. With a strong focus on investment and collaboration, it will bring together diverse actors through Implementation Labs, dialogues, and roundtables to address real-world challenges.

Key thematic sessions include:

Adaptation Finance

Public–Private Finance Dialogue

Accelerating Agriculture Climate Action

Scaling Forest Climate Action

Strengthening Public–Private Sector Collaboration

Multilevel and Community-Driven Action

The Climate Week has also been structured to reflect and help advance the incoming COP30 Presidency's six focus areas in its Action Agenda.

A Steppingstone for the Africa Climate Summit and COP30

The Climate Week is global in focus, but its solutions are deeply relevant to Agenda 2063 – Africa’s vision for inclusive growth, sustainability, and resilience. CW2 has been deliberately timed to take place just ahead of the Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS2), hosted in Addis Ababa from 8-10 September 2025.

The outcomes of CW2, particularly from the Implementation Forum, will help inform the Summit, where African leadership will advance work on finance, adaptation, and resilience – shaping Africa’s voice on the road to COP30 and marking a crucial moment for the continent’s climate leadership.

Learn more about the second Climate Week (CW2) and consult the full Agenda.