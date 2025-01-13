An Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Biniam Berhe, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia and Eritrea’s Permanent Representative at the African Union and Economic Commission of Africa, participated in the Extraordinary Summit of African leaders. This joint meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Agriculture was held in preparation for the Extraordinary African Union Summit on the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Program, convened in Kampala, Uganda, from 9 to 11 January.

The Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Program, initiated in 2003, is part of the Strategy and Plan of Action 2026-2035 and the Kampala Declaration on Building Resilient Agrifood Systems in Africa. The summit sessions were organized as follows: on 9 January at the level of Ministers of Agriculture, on 10 January with a joint meeting of Ministers of Agriculture and Foreign Ministers, and on 11 January with leaders of African Union countries.

Addressing the meetings, the Eritrean delegation emphasized that Eritrea’s development agenda is anchored on self-reliance, national ownership, popular participation, and social justice. Within this framework, the development of the agriculture sector is considered a top priority.

The delegation highlighted Eritrea’s commitment to creating a modern, efficient, competitive, and sustainable agriculture sector. This vision is implemented by developing a technologically advanced agriculture sector that contributes to food and nutrition security, economic growth, and improved livelihoods for Eritrean society.

Noting that agriculture and food security are key priorities of Eritrea’s development agenda, the delegation explained that before 2013, Eritrea’s five-year sectoral strategy development plan focused on ‘food security.’ Between 2013 and 2020, the theme shifted to ‘food and nutrition security.’ Since 2021, the focus has evolved to ‘safe and nutritious food for everyone, everywhere.’

To meet the strategic objectives of 2024-2028, the delegation outlined focused programs, including agricultural land and natural resources management, crop development, livestock development, integrated sustainable livelihood and agribusiness support, and human and institutional capacity building. These objectives align with the Kampala Declaration.

The delegation detailed Eritrea’s efforts to achieve its goals, which include the conservation and development of natural resources. Since 1991, approximately 800 dams of varying sizes have been constructed, and over 546,000 hectares of land have been treated with on-farm physical measures. Priority has been given to introducing appropriate production technologies and inputs. In 2021, Eritrea initiated a transition from chemical farming to organic farming, utilizing bio-pesticides and bio-fertilizers.

The delegation also noted significant achievements in agricultural production since 1991. Fruit production in Eritrea has increased sevenfold, while vegetable production has risen by 60%. Significant growth has also been observed in dairy, poultry, and honey production. Additionally, Eritrea has embarked on a project to plant 200,000 date palm trees by 2026.

The summit adopted a ten-year strategy plan (2026-2035) for the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Program and reaffirmed the Kampala Declaration’s commitment to integrated agricultural production for sustainable development.