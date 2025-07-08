The 2025 Eritrean Community Festival in Switzerland was enthusiastically held in Zurich on 5 July.

The annual festival was officially opened by Mr. Habtom Zeray, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland and Eritrea’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Offices, along with Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs.

Mr. Alsheday Mesfun, Secretary of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in Switzerland, congratulated the participants and commended all those who contributed to the successful implementation of the festival.

In a seminar delivered during the event, Mr. Habtom stated that Eritrea, undeterred by ongoing external threats and hostilities, continues to contribute earnestly to regional peace and stability, standing firm in its national stance.

Noting the politically motivated smear campaigns being waged against Eritrea, Mr. Habtom emphasized that the Government and people of Eritrea, through strengthened unity and perseverance, are effectively countering external hostilities. He also called on Diaspora nationals to reinforce their unity and increase their participation in national affairs.

Mr. Tewolde, for his part, said the annual festival—which showcased the unity and harmony of the Eritrean people—was the result of months of preparation. He also highlighted the special significance of the festival for youth and children, as it plays an important role in preserving their cultural values and identity.

The festival featured cultural and artistic performances by a cultural troupe from Eritrea.