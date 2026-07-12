The Eritrean community festival in Germany, officially opened by Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Italy, was conducted with enthusiasm.

The two-day festival, attended by nationals from various German cities and other European countries, as well as invited guests, featured community gatherings, cultural presentations, seminars, a children’s village, and other activities.

Mr. Yohannes Russom, Chairman of the Eritrean Community in Germany; Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy; Mr. Teame Haile, Head of Public and Community Affairs; and Mr. Hadish Goitom, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, delivered speeches focusing on the role of festivals in strengthening unity and attachment of nationals with their homeland, preserving and nurturing national culture and values, transferring history to younger generations, and promoting the participation of nationals in national development programs. They also commended the strong contribution of nationals, particularly women, to the successful organization of the colorful festival.

At the event, Ambassador Fesehatsion conducted a seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments, and called on nationals to strengthen their contributions to and participation in national affairs.

The festival was highlighted by performances from renowned artists and musicians from Eritrea.