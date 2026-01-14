The Eritrean community in the United Arab Emirates conducted its annual festival from 9 to 11 January in Dubai under the theme “Our Cohesion – Our Armour.”

The festival, in which Mr. Mohammed Mahmud Selim, head of the Eritrean Consulate General Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Mr. Tesfu Gebretensae, head of Public and Community Affairs, took part, was conducted with strong participation of nationals.

Mr. Omar Mahmud, chairman of the Eritrean community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, underlining that Eritrean festivals attest to the national unity and cohesion of the Eritrean people, called for reinforced participation.

Mr. Alamin Ali, chairman of the Eritrean community in Abu Dhabi, on his part urged nationals in general and parents in particular to recognize the significance of festivals in transferring noble societal values to the younger generation and to play their due part in ensuring their sustainability.

The festival featured a photo exhibition focusing on the history of the armed struggle for independence, national development programs, culture and way of life of the Eritrean people, tourism attractions, heritage and resources, as well as activities of the Eritrean community in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to cultural and artistic programs.