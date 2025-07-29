World Hepatitis Day was observed at the national level in Asmara yesterday under the theme “Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down.”

Dr. Araya Berhane, Director of Communicable Diseases Control at the Ministry of Health, stated that although hepatitis has various forms, this year’s observance focused on infection-related hepatitis, which remains a leading cause of illness and death in the country.

Citing a study by the Ministry of Health, Dr. Araya noted that in Eritrea, 30 out of every 1,000 people are carriers of Hepatitis B virus, while 5 out of every 1,000 are carriers of Hepatitis C. He also highlighted that the rate of infection varies across regions, and chronic illnesses are often associated with these two viruses.

He further stated that the primary means of controlling Hepatitis B is through vaccination, which has been in place in Eritrea for over 23 years. Since newborns must be vaccinated within 24 hours of birth, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with its partners, plans to expand the vaccination program starting in November 2025.

Dr. Mary Stephen, WHO Representative in Eritrea, and Dr. Abdullahi Mohammed Yousuf, UNICEF Representative, commended Eritrea’s efforts in controlling and eradicating hepatitis. They emphasized that the observance of the day serves as a reminder to give due attention to hepatitis and to combat it through integrated and timely efforts.

Participants held extensive discussions on the current situation of hepatitis and strategies for its control.

The event featured a general knowledge competition among secondary schools in the Central Region, with awards presented to the winners.