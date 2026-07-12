The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), held an inception workshop in Asmara on 10 July aimed at developing a National Food Control Policy.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Tekleab Mesghena, Director General of the Regulatory Services Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that the workshop marked a continuation of and milestone in efforts made over the past years to coordinate all stakeholders involved in food safety and control. He noted that the ultimate goal is to draft a National Food Control Policy for Eritrea. Mr. Tekleab further stated that the policy, being developed in coordination with the FAO and national and international stakeholders, would serve as a guide for drafting a national food law.

Ms. Ariella Glinni, FAO Representative in Eritrea, commended the Government of Eritrea for its efforts and commitment to building a food system that ensures the safety and quality of food for its citizens. She emphasized that, beyond its technical importance, the policy process represents a national commitment to safer food, healthier families, stronger institutions, and greater confidence in the systems connecting farms, fisheries, markets, households, and communities.

Ms. Glinni concluded by outlining the strategic processes through which the policy will be developed and reaffirmed the FAO’s unwavering support until the policy process is finalized.

During the inception workshop, national and international experts and consultants delivered presentations on the current status of food control operations in Eritrea, a situational analysis of food laws and control systems, international best practices, and the main elements of policy design for Eritrea.

The participants held an in-depth discussion on the papers presented.