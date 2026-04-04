The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch of Sawa and Higher Education Institutions has provided vocational training to 217 students, including 120 female students of Mai-Nefhi College of Engineering and Technology.

The training, which was provided alongside their regular college education, included basic Arabic language, graphics, and ideology.

Noting the significance of acquainting students with technology alongside their academic education, Mr. Abel Yohannes, head of the union branch at the college, called on the trainees to apply practically the knowledge they gained from the training.

Ms. Mensura Ismail, head of the union branch of Sawa and Higher Education Institutions, noting that a strong society builds a strong country, said that the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students is earnestly working by designing a clear strategy to realize its objectives and mission.

In the same vein, Tsaeda Kristain Secondary School in Berik sub-zone has encouraged outstanding students who scored higher GPA in the School Leaving National Examination.