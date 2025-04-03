The Sawa and Higher Education Institution branch of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students provided three months of vocational training to 123 students from Mai-Nefhi College of Engineering and Technology.

Mr. Filmon Mel’akle, head of the union branch at the college, reported that 52 students received training in graphics, while 49 students were trained in solar system installation.

Dr. Habteab Tsige, head of the Mining Department at the college, noted that knowledge gained at an early age has a significant impact later in life. He urged the trainees to apply the skills they have acquired through the training in practical ways.

Mr. Seltene Teklom, head of administration and finance at the Sawa and Higher Education Institution branch of the union, stated that one of the main objectives of the union is to develop the vocational capacity of the youth. He encouraged the trainees to positively influence their communities.

According to document, 947 students from the College of Engineering and Technology have already received vocational training.