Nationals in Switzerland, Germany and Saudi Arabia have conducted various activities aimed at strengthening organizational capacity as well as participation in the national development programs.

Accordingly, Mr. Habtom Zeray, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland and Eritrea’s Permanent Representative to UN offices and other international organizations in Geneva, conducted a meeting with heads of national organizations in Bern focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional and global developments.

At the meeting, Mr. Habtom said that Eritrea, while preserving its sovereignty, has registered an encouraging nation-building process, and called on nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and play their due part in the national development programs.

Noting that the Government of Eritrea is exerting strong effort to ensure social justice and equitable expansion of social service provision institutions through integrated effort on the part of the public and Defense Forces, he called on nationals to strengthen unity and awareness and play their due part in the effort.

In the same vein, a seminar focusing on consular activities was conducted for nationals in Frankfurt and its environs under the theme “Conscious and Strong Public Participation in Strengthening Organization”.

Mr. Teame Haile, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, noting that nation-building is a process and strengthening organization requires the conscious and strong participation of every national, said that strengthening the activities of Diaspora nationals is the responsibility of every citizen.

Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, on his part gave an extensive briefing on consular activities and the requirements that nationals should fulfil.

Likewise, nationals residing in Riyadh and its environs, and Dammam and its environs, celebrated International Women’s Day on 5 and 13 February respectively. The celebratory events were attended by Ms. Weini Gerezgiher, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

At the program conducted by members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Riyadh and its environs, Ms. Elsa Kidane, head of the union branch, said that as a result of the strong effort exerted by the Eritrean people to nurture unity and cohesion on the basis of ensuring social justice, they have been able to create a strong people and country that has confidence in itself.

At the event conducted in Dammam and its environs, certificates of recognition were provided to 73 members who made monetary contributions for the production of a film and a book depicting the history of Eritrean women.

The events featured cultural and artistic activities depicting the day.