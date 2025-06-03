The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students provided training on social science to over 3,836 junior and high school students, including 60% female students. The concluding event of the training was conducted on 32 May at Cinema Roma in Asmara.

The training covered topics such as nation and nationalism, youth and national service, the pillars of the National Charter, information technology, the meaning of ideology, political concepts and religious philosophy, and the history of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students.

Mr. Samson Kifle, head of the Union branch, said that the branch is working in collaboration with partners to enhance youth awareness and strengthen their organizational capacity.

Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairman of the Union, urged the trainees to transfer the knowledge they gained to their peers and noted that similar training programs will be organized.

At the event, awards were presented to outstanding students and exemplary teachers.