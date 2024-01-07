The Ministry of Education branch in the Southern Region organized a comprehensive training program on financial and material management for various key roles within education offices. This training encompassed heads of education offices in all the sub-zones, heads of administration and finance, cashiers and storekeepers as well as internal auditors.

The training covered a wide range of topics, including budgeting, bookkeeping, procurement, financial management, material management, and other related aspects of finance and materials. Its primary aim was to empower participants with the knowledge and skills needed to provide more efficient and timely administrative services in their respective workplaces.

The trainees expressed their appreciation for the training, acknowledging its significant role in enhancing their capabilities. They believe that this training will help standardize financial and material management practices across all sub-zones.

Mr. Hibtizgi Kidane, the head of the education office in the Southern Region, emphasized the importance of this training in streamlining the daily operations of education offices in the region. He urged the trainees to apply the knowledge gained to improve their activities related to finance and material management effectively.