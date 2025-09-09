The Anseba Region administration, in collaboration with the Research and Documentation Center, provided a 10-day training on documentation and archives to 64 employees of various institutions, including 45 women.

The training covered document organization and inspection, preservation, evaluation, as well as digital document management, among other topics.

Highlighting that the objective of the training was to enhance the proper care and handling of documents, Col. Kibrom Nirayo, head of administration and finance in the region, called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained in their workplaces.

The participants noted that the training would make a significant contribution to improving their daily activities related to documentation.

In the same vein, Ms. Azieb Tewolde, Director General of the Research and Documentation Center, conducted a meeting with department and branch heads in the region, focusing on document and archive management.