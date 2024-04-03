The administration of the Central Region, in cooperation with the Research and Documentation Center, provided training on documentation and archive management to 180 employees.

Mr. Bereket Taddese, the head of human resources in the Central Region, stated that the training aimed to enhance the employees’ capacity to ensure proper documentation and management of documents, and to deliver timely and efficient service to clients.

Mr. Tekie Keleta, the head of administration and finance in the region, highlighted the importance of the training in facilitating the daily operations of administrations at all levels and called for the program’s sustainability.

Ms. Azieb Tewolde, the Director-General of the Research and Documentation Center, expressed the center’s readiness to contribute to the effort to develop the employees’ capacities in this area.

The trainees expressed their determination to apply the knowledge gained from the training in their work and to provide timely and efficient service to clients.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, the Governor of the Central Region, encouraged the trainees to bring about fundamental changes in the documentation and archive management system.