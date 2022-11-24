The Ministry of Health organized capacity upgrading training to its members focusing on financial and material management.

The training that was provided from 15 to 23 November and that was attended by 130 employees of the Ministry from all regions of the country included financial and material management, as well as regulations of internal audit.

Speaking at the concluding event of the training, Mr. Yemane Teadel, Director General of Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Health, said that the training that was provided to staff members from all regions of the country will have a significant contribution to providing efficient and timely service to the public.

The trainees on their part, commending the training opportunity they have been provided, called for organizing similar training programs at the sub-zonal levels.