Over 600 students from Woldeab Woldemariam High School in Assab conducted a tour to historical sites on 21 and 22 March.

The tour included the Bure trenches, where three consecutive offensives by the TPLF regime were repelled by the Eritrean Defense Forces. The students were briefed on the heroic feats demonstrated by the Eritrean Defense Forces.

Noting that all the acts of aggression by enemy forces across all fronts were aimed at occupying land that did not belong to them, Col. Micael Teklesenbet stated that the Eritrean Defense Forces have shown remarkable heroism on all fronts to safeguard the country’s territory. He went on to say that the aggression launched by the massive enemy forces was thwarted through strong resilience, commitment, and a deep-rooted nationalism powered by the soft strength of the gallant Eritrean Armed Forces.

According to records, during the massive but miscalculated invasion launched by the enemy from 3 to 12 June 2000 to take control of the port city of Assab, the enemy suffered significant losses, including 4,125 soldiers killed, 7,110 wounded, and 7 tanks destroyed.

Participants of the tour expressed satisfaction at visiting the trenches they had previously known only through history and called for similar visits to other historical sites to be organized.