The Eritrean National Cycling Team that participated in the Africa Cycling Championship 2025, held in Kenya from 20 to 23 November, clinched a total of 10 medals in both genders, including 3 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze.
At the final road race conducted on 23 November, Olympian Merhawi Kudus in the elite group, Awet Aman in the under-23 category, and Natan Medhanie in the junior category shined in their respective categories by winning gold medals.
Likewise, Nahom Efrem won a silver medal in the junior category, while Mewael Germay secured a silver medal in the under-23 category.
In the women’s category, Adiam Tesfu won a silver medal in the junior time trial, Monaliza Araya won a bronze medal in the under-23 category, Suzana Fesehaye secured a bronze medal in the under-23 category, and Birikti Fesehaye won a silver medal in the road race.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.