A seminar focusing on work values and productivity was conducted in Keren city on 23 April. The seminar was organized by the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers branch in the Anseba Region.

Mr. Ismail Mohammednur, Head of Organizational Affairs of the PFDJ in the region, stated that a worker equipped with knowledge, discipline, and industriousness—coupled with a conducive working atmosphere—can enhance productivity, which in turn improves the lives of workers.

Mr. Ismail also called on workers to contribute more to ensuring social justice, develop technological capacity, cultivate a reading culture, and pursue self-improvement through training and education. He emphasized the importance of proper time management.

Underlining that skill and productivity are developed through education and hard work, Mr. Atobrhan Gebrat, Head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers branch in the region, urged workers to nurture a strong work ethic.

The participants, on their part, conducted extensive discussions on the issues raised at the seminar and called for such initiatives to continue regularly.