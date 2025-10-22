A seminar focusing on the implementation of adult and pre-school education was conducted in the port city of Assab on 21 October. The seminar was attended by heads of departments, PFDJ representatives, sub-zonal administrators, heads of education offices, and other concerned institutions.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, emphasized that the development of educational activities is the responsibility of all concerned institutions and the public, and he called for strengthened roles and contributions.

Mr. Fesehaye Kidane, head of the Education Office in the region, said that priority is being given to ensuring access to education for every school-aged child and enabling all citizens to read and write.

Mr. Kelil Osman, head of Basic Education, provided a detailed briefing on the activities carried out in the areas of adult and pre-school education, highlighting the achievements registered and challenges encountered.

Mr. Kelil indicated that there are currently 76 pre-schools providing active services to about 2,200 children.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.