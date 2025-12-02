Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Residents of villages in the Golo administrative area in Senafe sub-zone are conducting a dirt road renovation popular campaign on the road that connects Senafe with Talha-Nar’e administrative area.

Mr. Ibrahim Omar, managing director of the administrative area, said that the objective of the popular campaign was to renovate the dirt road that was damaged due to flooding and to address the challenges residents have been facing due to the lack of transportation services.

Golo administrative area is located 12 km east of Senafe and is home to about 1,500 residents.

