In connection with World Teachers’ Day, eleven exemplary teachers have been awarded in Elaberet sub-zone.

The recognition program was organized by the Teachers’ Association in the sub-zone, and the awardee teachers have long years of teaching experience in pre-school, elementary, junior, and high schools.

Ms. Asha Ali-Nur, administrator of the sub-zone, noting the importance of the teaching profession in societal development, highlighted the significance of recognizing exemplary teachers in the development of the teaching and learning process.

Mr. Kibrom Gebrezgi, head of the education office in the sub-zone, said that the teaching profession shoulders the responsibility of nurturing generations, and stated that organizing capacity-upgrading programs for teachers is one of the priority tasks of the branch office.

Col. Kibrom Nerayo, Director General of Social Services in the Anseba Region, and Mr. Mulu’e Tesfamariam, head of Political Affairs of the PFDJ in the sub-zone, commended the initiative to encourage teachers and called for its sustainability.

Mr. Kiflai Andemariam, head of the education office in the Anseba Region, on his part, indicated that the teaching profession develops through sustainable effort, congratulated the awardee teachers, and called on them to exert more effort for better outcomes.