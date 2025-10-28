The Eritrean Pharmaceutical Association has announced that it will conduct promotional activities from 27 October to 2 November under the theme “When You Ponder About Health, Remember the Pharmaceutical Experts.”

According to Mr. Amanuel Arron, Vice President of the Association, the promotional activities, aimed at ensuring the safe use of medicines, will be conducted through national media outlets, social media platforms, and seminars.

Mr. Amanuel further noted that the activities, organized in connection with the National Medicines Safety Week, will address topics such as the safe use of medicines during pregnancy and childbirth, the effects of medicines on workers with chronic diseases, the role of youth in the safe use of medicines, and the control of side effects of HIV/AIDS medicines.

He added that the objective of the National Medicines Safety Week is to provide professional guidance, enhance public understanding of proper medicine use, discourage the use of unprescribed medicines and self-medication, promote correct storage and disposal of expired medicines, and discourage the use of medicines for cosmetic purposes. He also called on the public to actively participate in the effort.

The Eritrean Pharmaceutical Association, established in 1992, currently has about 400 members. Its objectives include developing guidelines related to the pharmaceutical profession, improving healthcare services at the national level, enhancing public awareness on the safe use of medicines, and building professional relationships with national and international associations to exchange experiences.