The National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory (NAPHL) of the Ministry of Agriculture has registered remarkable achievements over the past 35 years of independence in laboratory diagnosis, animal vaccine production, and the strengthening of laboratory infrastructure. The report was made by the Public Relations Division of the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the report, before independence, the National Laboratory operated with very limited sections, focusing only on diagnosing a few animal diseases. At that time, the report indicated, no more than 600 samples were analyzed annually. Currently, however, the laboratory diagnoses up to 16,000 samples per year, while its operational capacity has reached more than 12,000 samples per month.

The report further stated that the laboratory’s main responsibilities currently include the diagnosis of animal diseases, the diagnosis of plant diseases and pests, animal feed and food safety and quality testing, the production of animal vaccines, and the establishment and strengthening of regional animal and plant health laboratories.

Since 2023, the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory has produced more than 3 million doses of vaccines, including Newcastle disease vaccine, Infectious Bursal Disease (Gumboro) vaccine, and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) vaccine. In addition, relying on its internal capacity and following the required procedures and standards, the laboratory has succeeded in producing vaccine seeds for Gumboro and Infectious Bronchitis vaccines and conducts quality control testing for some imported vaccines. It is also currently preparing vaccine seed for Infectious Laryngotracheitis, and continuous trials are underway to produce other priority vaccines.

At present, the National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory employs a total workforce of 183 staff members, of whom 58 percent are women, and possesses relatively adequate infrastructural facilities.

The National Animal and Plant Health Laboratory of the Ministry of Agriculture was established in 1903 during the Italian colonial period and is recognized as one of the oldest laboratories in Africa. Until 1973, the laboratory provided relatively effective laboratory services. However, from 1974 until Eritrea’s independence, much of its infrastructure and equipment was destroyed, and the laboratory operated with very limited capacity and services.