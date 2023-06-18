Associations of ex-freedom fighters and cooperative association of members of the first round of the national service organized various programs at Mai-Diminet in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day 2023.

The popular campaign of the members of ex-freedom fighters associations in which Ministers took part included planting and cultivation of tree seedlings.

The cooperative association of members of the first round of the national service also organized a cultural and artistic program depicting Martyrs Day.

Speaking at the event, General Flipos Woldeyoannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Armed Forces, said that the programs organized in connection with Martyrs Day attests to the readiness of the youth to live up to the expectations of the martyrs trust and commended the support that the members of the cooperative association of the first round of the national service are extending to children in their academic education.

General Flipos also called for organizing programs focusing on youth with a view to raising their overall awareness.

Noting that sacrificing for the sake of country and people as well as living up to the expectations of martyrs trust is one of the noble cultural values of the Eritrean people, Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism, called on the members of the first round of the national service to continue their activities with vigor and commitment.