President Isaias Afwerki met and held extensive discussions in Massawa today with Delegation led by Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy.

The discussions centered on enhancement of bilateral ties outlined in St. Petersburg at Africa-Russia Summit. Broad areas of all-rounded cooperation discussed in St. Petersburg last July included the sectors of infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture, marine resources, defense and security among others.

The two sides discussed prospects of Russian support to regional efforts for peace and stability in Red Sea and the Horn of Africa regions.

The meeting saw the attendance of high-ranking Eritrean officials including Gen. Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces; Maj. Gen. Teklai Habteselasie, Commander of the Eritrean Air Force; Maj. Gen. Romodan Osman Aweliay, Commander of the Eritrean Defense Forces Training Center; Col. Melake Teklemariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Naval Force; Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports; and Mr. Igor Mozgo, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Eritrea.

Accompanied by Vice Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, President Isaias also toured Russian frigate Marshal Shaposhinkov which is on port-call in connection with the 30th Anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.