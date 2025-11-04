President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation returned home in the early afternoon hours today, concluding a fruitful five-day visit to Egypt.

During his stay, President Isaias Afwerki held extensive discussions with his counterpart, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, focusing on the consolidation of the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, as well as on shared perspectives regarding regional issues and the security of the Red Sea.

President Isaias also attended the inauguration ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which was graced by representatives from 79 countries, including 39 heads of State and Government.

In an interview with Egypt’s Cairo News television yesterday, President Isaias referred to the historical ties between Eritrea and Egypt, which have strengthened over time, and highlighted their closely aligned positions on various regional and international issues.

President Isaias further underlined the imperative for countries of the region to work together to promote peace and security and to foil harmful external interferences.

The presidential delegation included Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.