President Isaias Afwerki met this morning at Adi Halo with Ms. Anna Thandi Moraka, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, for extensive discussions on political, diplomatic, and developmental matters, as well as the consolidation of the warm ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion agenda also included coordination between the two countries to enhance Africa’s role in addressing international issues of importance.

President Isaias Afwerki elaborated on Eritrea’s policies and strategies concerning its developmental and economic growth plans and objectives.

In a brief statement to the Eritrean News Agency, Deputy Minister Anna Moraka underlined South Africa’s readiness to work closely with Eritrea and other countries on the continent that prioritize Africa and African issues.

Deputy Minister Moraka further added that her delegation will hold several meetings with relevant government officials to develop concrete cooperation programs in the sectors of agriculture, mining, tourism, and culture and arts during their three-day visit to the country.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Percy Kumsha, South Africa’s Ambassador to Eritrea.