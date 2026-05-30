An Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Negasi Kassa, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries, participated in the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Parliamentary Group and the Africa-European Union Parliamentary Assembly meetings that were convened in Ezulwini Valley, Eswatini.

The main priority of the meetings, which were conducted separately and in groups, was to ratify and strengthen the Samoa Agreement, which replaced the Cotonou Agreement. Experts also provided briefings regarding the new agreement.

After hearing the report of the Secretary General, the participants discussed the upcoming Ministerial Council of the Parliamentary Group, the African Region, and the European Union, and adopted recommendations on the draft resolution.

At the meeting with the European Union, the Eritrean delegation underlined the importance of giving due attention to the values of African countries.

The participants also discussed the role of regional organizations and parliaments in ensuring peace and security in Africa.

The meeting also ratified the recommendations presented by the African and European Union Ministerial Council.