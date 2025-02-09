The official ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of Fenkil Operation was held today with great enthusiasm under the theme “Fenkil: The Right Choice.” The event was attended by President Isaias Afwerki, Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, and a number of nationals.

Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, highlighted that this year’s commemoration emphasizes the bold and historic decision to liberate Massawa and remove the occupying forces. She explained that Fenkil Operation was a decisive political and military victory that paved the way for the total liberation of Eritrea.

Ms. Zeineb Omar, Chairperson of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Northern Red Sea region, congratulated attendees from both within the country and abroad. She also commended those who contributed to making the event vibrant and memorable.

The 35th anniversary commemoration featured an exhibition organized by the Ministries of Defense and Marine Resources, the Port Authority, and other line ministries. Additional activities included general knowledge and sports competitions, as well as community gatherings.

The East African Half Marathon, organized by the National Athletics Federation, was also held as part of the celebrations for the Fenkil Operation anniversary.