A new dam in the Emahmimet administrative area, Qarora sub-zone, constructed at a cost of 4.5 million Nakfa, was inaugurated on 5 October. The construction involved collaboration between local residents and members of the Defense Forces.

Mr. Idris Ali, the sub-zone administrator, stated that the dam would play a vital role in addressing the water supply challenges for both people and livestock in the area. He commended everyone who contributed to the project.

Eng. Sabela Asmelash, the project coordinator, explained that the dam has a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters of water. She urged the public to use the resource wisely to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Lt. Mebrahtu Tedros, a member of the Defense Forces involved in the project, expressed satisfaction at having contributed to alleviating the water shortage in the region. He also praised the strong community involvement.

Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, Ms. Asmeret Abraha, noted that the dam’s construction was part of ongoing efforts to address the water supply challenges in the region. She encouraged the local community to take full responsibility for its maintenance and preservation.