Nationals residing in various countries enthusiastically celebrated International Women’s Day under the theme “Equality: Our Core Principle”.

In Riyadh and its surroundings, at the celebratory event, Ms. Elsa Kidane, head of the union branch, and Mr. Abdurahman Imam, chairman of the Eritrean community, delivered speeches focusing on the pivotal role of Eritrean women in various stages of Eritrea’s history.

Ms. Weini Gerezghier, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, highlighted the sacrifices made by Eritrean women and emphasized the importance of passing down their remarkable history to the younger generation.

The event showcased photo and material exhibitions, as well as cultural and artistic performances by youth and students of the International School of Eritrea.

Similarly, nationals in Dammam, Jeddah, and its surrounding celebrated International Women’s Day with patriotic fervor, featuring various programs commemorating the significance of the day.

Meanwhile, members of the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia joyously celebrated International Women’s Day on the embassy’s premises. Ms. Azieb Aman delivered a statement on behalf of the National Union of Eritrean Women, urging the strengthening of organizational capacity and active participation in national affairs.

The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Egypt also marked International Women’s Day under the theme “Equality: Our Core Principle”.

Mr. Fasil Gebreselasie delivered a speech focusing on the indispensable role of Eritrean women in national affairs.