A tour of development sites in the Southern Region marks the conclusion of the national wheat and maize conference, which began on September 20 at the Asmara Palace Hotel under the theme “Strong Effort to Ensure Improved Wheat and Maize Seeds.”

Participants from Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Zambia, Ireland, and Ethiopia who attended the national conference, as well as representatives from agricultural research organizations and institutions, visited the agricultural development in the Emni-Haili subzone and the Halhale National Agricultural Research Institute and received briefings from the program coordinators.

According to the attendees, holding similar conferences will significantly contribute to the revision of policies, enhancement of research initiatives and monitoring, growth of agricultural advancements, sharing of experiences, and providing farmers with equal chances.

They also expressed their pleasure with the planning and execution of Eritrea’s national wheat and maize conference.

At the conference 22 research papers were presented including wheat production in Eritrea and future trends, wheat production and breeding in Africa: current status and future prospects, hybrid maize seed production technology in Eritrea, breeding and developing climate resistance maize varieties in Sub-Sahara Africa, water and nutrient demand management practices on wheat production in Eritrea, among others, and the participants conducted extensive discussion on the research papers presented.