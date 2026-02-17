The micro-credit and saving program in Teseney sub-zone reported that last year 24.7 million Nakfa was disbursed to 1,350 customers in the sub-zone.

Mr. Tadese Mebrahtu, head of the program in the sub-zone, noted that the main objective and mission of the program is to enable citizens in remote areas to access loans and improve their livelihoods, and that many have become beneficiaries of the program.

Mr. Tadese indicated that there are about 11,498 beneficiaries of the program at individual and group levels in 51 administrative areas and about 200 villages in the sub-zones of Teseney, Golij, Haikota and Forto-Sawa, who are mostly engaged in small trade, agriculture, and livestock development.

Mr. Tadese also said that 68% of the loans have been repaid by customers and called on others to repay their loans on time, as well as on area administrators to strengthen their contribution to the effort.

Mr. Lenin Okbaselasie, a member of the program, said that sustainable training programs on financial and material management are being provided to customers and called on others to take advantage of the opportunities the program offers.