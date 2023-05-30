Ministry of Information, Eritrea


President Isaias Afwerki yesterday, 29 May, send message of congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as the President of the Republic of Turkiye.

In his message, President Isaias expressed his trust that the reelection of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will, advance the tasks of economic development and progress of the Republic of Turkiye and will afford to advance the bilateral ties of cooperation that exists between Eritrea and Turkiye.

President Isaias also wished good health to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as peace and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Turkiye.

