Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of the Anseba Region, conducted a meeting with residents of Keren city on 22 July focusing on the implementation of planned development programs.

At the meeting, Ambassador Abdella said that the progress registered over the past few years in water and soil conservation and dam construction was the result of strong public participation and involvement of the Defense Forces. He noted that this experience will be vital for the implementation of future development programs.

Ambassador Abdella also highlighted that the implemented programs have made significant contributions to food security efforts and called for continued public engagement in upcoming initiatives.

He further stated that the dams constructed so far have played a critical role in ensuring water supply for both the public and livestock, as well as in supporting irrigation farming. He called for reinforced participation to sustain these efforts and urged the public to ensure that school-aged children attend regular education.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the issues raised during the meeting and adopted various recommendations.