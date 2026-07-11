In its 19th commencement, Mai-Nefhi College of Science graduated 300 students, 49% of whom are female students, in degree program today, 11 July.

The graduates include 54 in Biology, 70 in Chemistry, 30 in Earth Science, 59 in Mathematics, 44 in Physics, and 44 in Statistics.

Prof. Gebray Asgedom, Dean of the College, indicated that the number of graduates increased by 3% compared with 2025 and by 15% compared with 2024. He said that over the past 18 years, the College has graduated 4,441 students in diploma and first-degree programmes.

The guest of honour, Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment, urged the graduates to practically enhance the knowledge they acquired through formal education in their places of assignment. He also called on them to become researchers, innovators, architects of the country’s development roadmap, and dedicated workers worthy of their historical responsibilities.

Minister Tesfay further said that the Government and the people expect the graduates to become reliable, modest, and dedicated members and frontrunners of their society, while taking pride in their history and culture.

A representative of the graduates commended all those who supported them throughout their studies and expressed their commitment to live up to the expectations of the Government and the people, who provided them with the opportunity to pursue higher education.

At the event, medals and certificates of merit were presented to outstanding students.