International Workers Day was celebrated in the port city of Massawa at the Northern Red Sea region level under the theme “Productivity through Conscious Participation.” The event featured sports competitions, public campaigns, and seminars among other activities.

Mr. Habtemariam Tesfamicael, head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers branch in the region, said that May Day is a day when workers raise their voices and renew their pledge to work hard and increase productivity. He also gave a briefing on the historical struggle of Eritrean workers.

The branch office of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and the office of the PFDJ also delivered messages of solidarity.

Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the region, highlighted the significant role Eritrean workers played during the armed struggle for independence, in safeguarding national sovereignty, and in the implementation of national development programs. She also called for strengthening unity and awareness, and for citizens to play their part in national affairs.

International Workers Day was also celebrated across the country, featuring various activities.